To those who write championing their right to peacefully assemble, etc., during this pandemic, I agree with you. You have that right. I am assuming you made sure all the others in that group, like you, are willing to die for that gathering.
Since you are quite strong on declaring your individual rights, do you also support the right of health care workers to not have to care for those like you who knowingly put themselves in a situation that could make them critically ill? In other words, are you willing to not call 911 when you can’t breathe?
Are you willing to die at home rather than exposing hospital personnel to your carelessness? And why do you feel the need to use derogatory and unflattering names for the people who plead for us to respect each other. Just wondering.
Linda Miller
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.