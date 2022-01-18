We built our home in Rockingham in 1979 A.D. I've been reading with interest the recent “reassessment.”
Let me give in round figures the increase in “services” we have paid for in the last 43 years. Our taxes for the first few years was around $300 per year. Not per six months. Now twice a year they are over $1,000.00. Nothing has changed to our home or the property other than normal repair and maintenance. Our children never went to the county schools, If memory serves me correctly the county was on very secure footing in 1979. Not to sure about today. But the Supervisors better beware if they want to retain their positions. Let's see what the new rate is going to be. Beware!
Harold Roberts
Rockingham
