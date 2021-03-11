Why have Republican legislatures in 33 states introduced, prefiled or carried forward 165 bills designed to restrict access to voting? If their policies are as popular and compelling as they claim, one would think they would do everything possible to expand voter turnout so we could reward their wisdom by ensconcing them in office.
Instead, under the thinly disguised and patently false claim of voter fraud, they’re doing everything in their power to keep those most adversely affected by their policies — the elderly, the poor and people of color — away from the polls. Some bills, like the one in Georgia that limits the longstanding “Souls to the Polls” tradition in which Black voters cast ballots after Sunday church services, are blatantly racist attempts to suppress voter turnout.
Shouldn’t the power of ideas rather than the hunger for power determine the direction of our nation’s public policy?
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.