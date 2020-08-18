As those of us who have worked so hard to prevent gas pipelines from negatively impacting our region’s health and welfare celebrate the recent cancelling of several major pipelines across the country, we must remember what has always been at stake.
Not only must we protect the long-term air and water quality in our communities, but we must protect all our neighbors from paying an unreasonable price in order for the entire community to have access to a clean, safe environment.
As a member of Virginia Organizing in the Shenandoah Valley, I am proud of the work we have done to keep the focus on our neighbors of color, who continually bear the burdens of environmentally unsound, unfair policies.
“’Environmental justice is not merely a box to be checked,’ U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote in the ruling.” NBC News, July 6, 2020, Eric Ortiz.
Connie Wright-Zink
Middlebrook
