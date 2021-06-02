Many thanks to the DN-R’s wonderful editorial about the connection between puppy mills and pet stores. It was a significant contribution to our society of humans and animals providing an understanding for the primary source of puppies to Petland and most other pet stores. Puppy mill conditions for the parents, especially the mother dog, are horrible, reflecting the puppy mills’ primary goal of income from selling numerous dogs. For verification and more information go to humanesociety.org/puppymills.
Not aware of the puppy mill source, many people obtain animals from pet stores assuming they come from a reputable breeder; the stores encourage that viewpoint. My own experience with a Petland in another state supports that notion. There was a beautiful fluffy white puppy, with a high price tag, for which I showed interest. An employee insisted there was a breeder, but would not identify the breeder. I eventually adopted a grossly underweight puppy mill mother, with only about 50% of hair on her body, delivered to a shelter due to a puppy mill raid by state authorities. Sophie went for walks, interacted some with our other dogs, and enjoyed her last three weeks of life with us.
Janice Barton
Rockingham
