I never heard Confederate VP Alexander Stephens express these sentiments in 1861: “..the negro is not equal to the white man; slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.” Growing up in Virginia, I didn’t need to hear it. The same attitude was alive and well in our laws and practices, which we of privilege overlooked.
When George Floyd lost his life I wasn’t there, and couldn’t stop what was happening. Am I an innocent bystander? No, I’m a guilty bystander if I see a wrong committed and do nothing to help us as a society correct its underlying causes. I hope I will have patience to listen, wisdom to discern, and courage to push for systemic changes to address 400 years of racism, understanding and welcoming any loss of personal comfort and privilege as a small contribution to the cause of justice.
Joseph Longacher
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.