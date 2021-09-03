One well would have hoped that, by now, Dr. Martin Luther King's dream would have come to fruition, to the extent that bigoted attitudes about traits our fellow humans were born with would be overwhelmingly viewed in society as an archaic freakishness born of unfortunate ignorance in the troubled past.
But alas, in recent years, this specter has been deliberately, sinfully dog whistled back into our midst, by the powerful unclean spirit of angry Republican demagoguery. Which has directly ignited — "woke up" —a commensurately combative adversarial spirit that portends to relegate me, perhaps for the rest of my life, to a doghouse of widespread public disaffection, merely for having been born a male of European ancestry and traditions, who happens to pursue the happiness of doing challenging, quality work.
But I make allowance for these aspersions because I recognize how they were ultimately brought upon me by the fanatical movement of our pathological last president, who pretended to represent my values.
John Rudmin
Harrisonburg
