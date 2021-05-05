Ben Cline is continuing his masterful propaganda campaign with his Perspectives letters. Increasingly, a sprinkling of good micro-acts blow smoke around misleading and false political rhetoric. The border crisis, which got no mention until the administrations changed, is one example.
In his latest, he attacks The Green New Deal, which is not proposed by Biden, with made up numbers from the Empowerment Alliance, one of dozens of 501(c)(4) dark money organizations funded by the fossil fuel industry. Evaluation requires a policy. Numbers must include the net from expenditures and benefits.
Shall we continue to kick the can on a planetary crisis? It will cost more later. Ben has been a great disappointment. In a few short years, he has surpassed the swamp depth of his predecessor. He too has forgotten that his constituency is comprised not just the radical right, but the rest of the political spectrum. Time for a change.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
