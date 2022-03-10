Tuesday’s Daily News-Record (March 8) had two local reactions to gasoline prices. One, on page 3, quoted a gentleman whose business, a lawn service dependent on gas and who has Ukrainian friends, who said he doesn’t mind high prices as long as it hurts Russia. The other, a letter to the editor on page 5, tries to put the blame on President Biden. To the first, I’d answer “Thank you for your awareness of the world beyond Rockingham County.” To the second, I’d say “If you want to blame a president whose actions really do affect world gas prices, blame Russia's President Putin.”
To the DN-R, I’d say “Nice work. Thank you for your balanced coverage of two views in apparent conflict. One, that of an astute citizen and the other of a sadly misinformed one.”
To all readers, I’d say “brace yourselves for more economic turmoil engendered by Putin’s barbaric behavior, and keep in mind who’s really to blame for your discomfort, which is minor compared to what Ukrainians are suffering.”
Stephen White
Singers Glen
