I am an 83-year-old resident of Bridgewater and prior resident of Williamsburg. A common experience between the two locations is Sentara and while not all encounters have been negative, some overarching issues have been seriously wanting.
In Williamsburg, it was widely discussed that the last administrator of the municipal hospital received a $500,000 bonus from Sentara when the municipal hospital signed a sales contract to sell the facility and service contract from the city to Sentara.
Now in Rockingham County we are seeing the new corporate medical practices again in motion with the announcement that any vaccine received by Sentara will be administered only through arrangement with Sentara Primary Care Physicians. I can recall a time when the oath of Hippocrates was the primary concern of medicine, not time cards, number of patient appointments, operating efficiency and profit margins. Just an old man remembering the good old days.
Phil Radcliffe
Bridgewater
