Solar panels are beautiful. I can’t imagine not being inspired by the beauty of transforming the sun’s rays into energy! If I had the ability to have them near my home, I would embrace and support the idea every step of the way.
I recently toured a home near Merck in Elkton that had a great view of the solar panels on its property, and I must say that the vista was improved by the intelligence required to sustainably harness this tremendous resource.
I hope that the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will approve the permit request for the 323.6-acre solar farm.
Kate Glick
McGaheysville
(1) comment
Ms. Glick, I certainly support your right to put as many solar panels as you can on your roof and property, but I am not as enamored of the view of solar “farms” replacing former farmland, grassland , or forest as you seem to be.
Perhaps Michael Moore would agree.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk11vI-7czE&feature=emb_title
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.