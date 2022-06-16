I missed the Rockingham County School Board meeting on June 13, but put my ballot in the parents-should-be-informed box if a child requests a gender changing name or pronoun at school.
Gender change is not reading, writing and arithmetic. It's a reorienting of life, and no matter what a few academics say, there are yet enough questions and confusion about it at this stage that parents should be told about such a request. What is then decided at home is entirely between the student and his/her parents.
It is also worth noting that parents should be alert to whom, if any, is influencing their child toward the gender change. My bet is they will not want to be identified.
James Martin
Elkton
