I have been trying to stay abreast of the City Council’s actions as it relates to capital projects and how the cost will be passed along to city taxpayers. Before moving here, we compared cost of living but didn’t anticipate the increases we have seen in the tax rates. Records show in the last 10 years the real estate taxes have increased by 46% and now discussion are for another large increase. If approved, that would make a 10-year increase of 68%. How many city residents have seen a similar increase in their incomes? Seniors on fixed income have not.
This will be quite the burden on residents when other options are available. Will you choose to give citizens a cut in livable income or re-evaluate programs to live within the funds the citizens have entrusted you with? This current trend of tax increases is not sustainable or acceptable.
Barbra Knupp
Harrisonburg
