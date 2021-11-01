Teachers are being personally harassed, threatened and intimidated by “concerned parents’’ evidently hypnotized by whatever lies justify their McCarthyist inquisition. I have heard not a single complaint about our education system that wasn’t nearly verbatim regurgitation of right-wing “news” commentary.
The grand majority of teacher harassment in Rockingham County has been encouraged by the Republican candidate for School Board in District 3. Conveniently, the candidate is a former law enforcement officer, so his hostility toward public educators evidently gets a pass. Endorsed along party lines by the sheriff, clerk of court, commonwealth’s attorney, and the honorable U.S. congressman who once worked for said CA, this candidate seems impervious to scrutiny and wholly unaccountable to the public.
Our congressman’s complaint about the attorney general investigating his voting base for their abusive treatment of public employees is at best disingenuous. Anyone with a cursory understanding of our legal hierarchy knows that the DOJ typically won’t intervene in any criminal investigation without a call for assistance from the state, who will not intervene without a call from local law enforcement, which call is certainly not going to come if the CA opts not to investigate in the first place.
Many politicians make a career of fooling their supporters into complicity. Evidently, our congressman is no exception. It would be astounding to witness an elected official stand up for constituents who are being victimized by his supporters, rather than blaming those victims for their injuries. It is shameful how astonishing that would be.
James Sattva
McGaheysville
