Recently with the outbreak of the coronavirus, communities across the United States have been struck with paranoia and hysteria. These fears though, have often led to sinophobia, the prejudice against those of Chinese culture.
As concerned citizens, the fear one has of the virus cannot be an excuse to be discriminatory. Too often I have seen members of the community making racist and demeaning jokes regarding Chinese people, and while these are inherently just jokes, it should not be acceptable.
In this scenario, comments such as "I'm sure the virus was spread because they eat dogs" or "Don't sit next to that Chinese person, they may be contagious" often lead to continued attitudes of marginalization, the effect of which is still degrading.
With this in mind, it is our responsibility to both call out actions that can be deemed racist, and work to understand the effect of racism upon others.
Alexander Logan
Bridgewater
