The omnibus and COVID relief bill that passed is emblematic of the deterioration our legislative system. This bill was crafted by a select few elites in party leadership and consisted of over 5,000 pages, the longest in history, and dropped on the desk of our representatives mere hours before they were required to vote. Put in an untenable situation, members of Congress were forced to make a decision on an incredibly flawed bill, which they were given no opportunity to amend.
Rep. Ben Cline recently published an op-ed on Fox News' website detailing the serious degradation of the legislative process that I highly recommend everyone read. The crisis deadlines that Congress often operate under are wholly manufactured. Congressional leadership must get the message that their legislative power is not to be wielded like a blunt instrument.
Allen Jefferson
Harrisonburg
