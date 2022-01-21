Benefits of the recently enacted infrastructure bill are about to unfold. Yes, the price tag is huge, but it is compensating in part for years when the maintenance of our infrastructure was underfunded. It became old and worn, earning a C- from the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2021. President’s Biden's infrastructure bill is an investment in our infrastructure long overdue.
Funding will include bridges, roads, broadband and more. In Virginia alone there are 577 bridges deemed in poor condition by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years our state will receive over half a billion dollars to address this issue, waiving the requirement for state and local matching funds. It will be used not only for large bridges but for smaller bridges not part of the interstate system. Rural Virginia will receive the attention it deserves.
Roads will be upgraded and transit service expanded. In response to climate change, which is affecting sea-level rise and flooding in Tidal Virginia and increased flooding in Southwest Virginia, rail and bus fleet upgrades will include zero-emission vehicles.
Broadband investment, coupled with broadband grants earmarked by former Gov. Northam, will finally bring internet access to rural Virginia. Parents will no longer have to drive their kids to a Walmart parking lot to receive internet access for their homework.
At long last we as Virginians and Americans can look forward to infrastructure as safe and modern as any other country, and to the good jobs this work will create.
Janet Trettner
Keezletown
