Most Americans believe that our country is broken. For me, a key reason lies in what has become of the Republican Party, in which I was raised. Nearly everything the GOP once stood for is in the trash heap, offering little alternative to the Democratic Party.
To be a Republican in 2020, simply by virtue of supporting and defending Trump, is to believe in lying over telling the truth, calling our military losers and suckers, separating children from families, accepting Russian interference in our elections, suppressing the vote that our military overseas fights and dies to protect and defend, eliminating pre-existing conditions in our health care, taxing everyday people like me so Trump can pay $750 in taxes, eliminating environmental protections, tolerating bigotry and white supremacy, and on and on.
To heal our nation requires a healer like Joe Biden. It also requires a healthy GOP returning to its roots.
George F. Thompson
Staunton
