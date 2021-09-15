Texas has stopped the murder of its unborn children. Virginia’s governor, a medical doctor who took an oath to protect life, has criticized this action as depriving women of their constitutional right to do what they wish with their own body. However, if a woman exercises this right and gets pregnant, that child is not her body. It is a new person.
Why Democrats want to kill unborn potential voters is a mystery to me. Looking at it pragmatically, you can’t kill off 67 million unborn children without it adversely affecting your labor supply. We are now experiencing a labor shortage because of this practice.
The unborn child is protected by our Constitution for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I pray that all states will stop the murder of its unborn and enact laws that will protect these citizens.
Dr. L.W. Roller
Mount Sidney
