The senseless murder of schoolchildren in Texas has shocked the entire nation. We are all simultaneously mourning the loss and thinking about how to detect and prevent such crimes to ensure schools are safe for our children.
One superficially appealing possibility that really isn't the answer is gun bans. The Second Amendment was not written for deer hunting, nor for personal self-defense, but rather to ensure that America always consists of free citizens governed lawfully, rather than rabbits ruled by authoritarians.
If 21 innocent deaths is labeled "tragic," what word should we use to describe the millions of people slaughtered by socialist and communist governments through history? Think it can't happen here? Learn about Wounded Knee, the worst mass shooting in America's history where our own federal government arrived to enforce a gun ban. The feds ended up killing nearly 300 Lakota people, many of them women and children.
The Second Amendment supporters are accused of enabling the killing of dozens. I reply that gun grabbers have failed to learn from history, and are inviting us down a path associated with the killing of millions. Debate is hard, yet as Americans we must keep talking, sincerely try to understand one another and work out the way forward.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.