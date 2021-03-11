I have had a few good laughs in my life but John Fairfield's letter in the DN-R letters to the editor on changing the name of Turner Ashby High School ranks near the top. He cites no proof that any person of color has ever expressed feeling unsafe while attending TA, nor how a change of the name would make it safer.
It is also plain that John knows nothing about Turner Ashby, a man who never owned slaves, and I am most curious how he persecuted anyone who spoke against it since no sources were mentioned.
In your next attempt at letter-writing, John, perhaps you can cite the names of the books you have read about Turner Ashby.
Steven Layman
Bridgewater
