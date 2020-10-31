On Monday, Oct. 26, Gen. J.H. Binford Peays III submitted his resignation as Superintendent of VMI after more than 17 years of honorable and quality service. Why did Mr. Peays III submit his resignation? Because the Washington Post fueled by stories of "relentless racism at the school." Starting to sound familiar?
Virginia's corrupt Governor Ralph Northam and other top Democratic officials sent a letter to VMI recently that an investigation would begin soon on its policies, practices and procedures. "Change is overdue at VMI" according to Alena Yarmosky, Northam's spokesperson.
VMI has denied any wrong doing and will cooperate fully. What is next? Eliminate the Rat line? A great school such as VMI is about to drawn and quartered because of the actions of a lying few.
Steven Layman
Bridgewaer
