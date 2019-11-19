I’ll assume the DN-R didn’t intentionally participate in inept plagiarism, but the majority of Michael Brown’s Open Forum, “DNC Hacking Wasn’t Properly Investigated,” Nov. 7, was copied word for word from an Oct. 4 article by George Parry in the American Spectator. As for the content, even Trump’s former Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert says the DNC server conspiracy theory is “completely debunked.”
Read veteran investigative journalist Duncan Campbell’s extensively documented exposé, “Briton Ran Pro-Kremlin Disinformation Campaign That Helped Trump Deny Russian Links” in Computer Weekly.
Jay Zehr
Harrisonburg
