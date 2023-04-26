Please, Rep. Cline, help wean our country off of warism. It’s an ideology that is killing us.
Some challenges to warism:
1. Might does not make right.
2. There are always alternatives to military violence.
3. Non-military industries have greater economic potential here (and anywhere).
4. We have urgent needs in our own country. We cannot afford to pour our attention and money — half of every tax dollar — into war.
5. Militarism — with its atrocious use of fossil fuels — is killing this planet and accelerating climate catastrophe.
I cannot think of anything that threatens our beloved planet more than war. Someone must call foul against the U.S.-led warism which, if not stopped, will end civilization as we know it.
You, Rep. Cline, may consider yourself relatively powerless in this world. Many do; maintaining silence. You, however, do have power to question warism. And once the silence is broken, who knows what might happen?
Your constituent,
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
