Open Letter to Rep. Ben Cline:
I am baffled, troubled and upset by your support of the Texas attorney general to overturn the election results of voters in four other states. What right do you have to try to overturn the will of the people in these states? What possible justification is there? It goes against logic, against the Constitution, against democratic principles that our nation was founded on. It goes so far beyond norms that it calls into question your loyalty and patriotism as an American.
It seems seditious. Treasonous. How can we, the people, respect you as a person of integrity and good judgement? Surely you were under no illusion, or delusion, that the Supreme Court would find any possible merit in this petition. So what was the point? Mr. Cline, I urge you to disavow this action. Recant. Repent. Apologize.
Russ Leinbach
Harrisonburg
