Dear Supervisors Breeden, Kyger, Wolfe-Garrison, Chandler and Ritchie
You have heard from people across the county who oppose the rezoning request at Mauzy Exit 257. You have the facts you need to deny the request. I am not going to list them again. I just have a story to tell.
Years ago, when my dad, Charlie Wampler, was on the board of a local institution, he was involved in a difficult meeting. The board was faced with a decision that had significant ramifications for members of the community. Additionally, their decision would potentially have a negative effect on the institution. The debate went on for hours, both sides giving their positions.
After many hours into the night, my dad stood up and said, "I have to go home to Dot. ... Let's just do the right thing." The vote was taken, and they did just that. They did the right thing for the good of the community.
And now it's time for you to "do the right thing." The community is asking you to do this for the good of our county, not the "traveling public." Your obligation is to your constituents, not Gas City LLC. I know that you are proud of our beautiful Rockingham County, and that you work very hard as supervisors to be its caretakers. You know that doing the right thing in denying this rezoning request will maintain its beauty and safety. So as Charlie would say, just "do the right thing."
Thank you.
Barbara Wampler Melby
Broadway
