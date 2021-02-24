Dear county road crews,
I want to tell you what a pleasure it has been to drive on the recently paved section of Port Republic Road, beginning about one-fifth of a mile east of Pineville Road and ending at U.S. 340. My car transmits a lot of road noise into the passenger cabin, and you’ve done such a good job of refinishing the road that I can barely hear any road noise. Hey, readers! Isn’t it nice to read a letter to the editor that isn’t blaming Trump for something?
George R. Gallagher
Grottoes
