Thank you for your informative letter advising your constituents that Virginia will have a projected budget surplus of $13.4 billion. You stated that “House Republicans are working to return over $5 billion to Virginia taxpayers in the form of tax relief.” I agree that we taxpayers would welcome some relief. However, we also feel that state fiscal obligations should be funded before considering a tax refund.
I am specifically referring to teachers’ salaries. You stated that the House approved a 4% raise and a 1% bonus during each year of the biennium. This is not even a cost-of-living increase because the present inflation rate is over 8%. Teachers need at least a 9% increase just to continue their purchasing power. Otherwise, it is equivalent to a reduction in pay. In addition, they should receive an additional 3% as an actual raise in salary. When you have completed your obligation for funding teachers’ salaries, then you can consider what surplus, if any, should be refunded taxpayers.
Dr. L.W. Roller
Mount Sidney
