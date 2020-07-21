Open Letter to JMU President Alger: Why did you close your survey, which was to be open for four weeks, “earlier than expected?” (DN-R 6/24/20). Was it because the comments were not supporting your desire to re-name our buildings? Dr. Ronald Carrier spent a quarter of a century building a University that has received national recognition. Why are you now trying to dismantle it? The university has an historic foundation and every facet represents the progress that has been made to date. Changing building names because of anti-America activity elsewhere is unacceptable and is an insult to previous administrations, Boards of Visitors, and other decision-makers including members of the General Assembly.
Why are you and the Board of Visitors submitting to law and order violators that are not affecting JMU? Do you not see their hypocrisy? They are not only attacking Confederate statues, but also our founding fathers and our religious statues. They are trying to destroy and remove our history and you, an educational leader, are aiding them. The money you are wasting could go to improving faculty and staff salaries.
We don’t need to change the names of buildings at JMU. We need to change the names of its Board of Visitors and its president!
Dr. Larry Roller
JMU Faculty Emeritus
Mount Sidney
