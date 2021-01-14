Congressman Cline: On Dec. 30, I received a response to my letter about Texas v. Pennsylvania decrying your support of that baseless lawsuit. If the mail-in voting laws were illegal and unconstitutional, why did you not raise objections when they were originally passed under a GOP majority?
The answer is simple: You're only raising objections now because the opposing party won. You've also stated the objections raised during the 2017 certification process support your current actions. This is a false equivalency. 2017 was supported by concrete intelligence, whereas the Trump administration has now lost 60 lawsuits. And in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol, you tweeted "Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms."
Congressman, this is true but tell the whole truth. Admit you helped incite this violence. Atone your mistake by building up our country instead of your career.
Mark Dowdy
Harrisonburg
