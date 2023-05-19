Dear Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine,
The Democratic party, of which you are a member, is always pushing for highly restrictive anti-firearms laws, which include banning certain firearms. All this is done to reduce violence in this country.
At the same time, the Democratic party supports allowing labor union members to use violence in labor disputes, such as strikes.
Why are you pro-violence on one issue and anti-violence on the other? This strikes me as inconsistent. Is violence good or bad? Which side are you on?
I'd like a reply from you about this. I'm looking forward to your response.
John P. Grove
Luray
