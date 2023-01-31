Ben Cline said “Families need to balance the budget. Washington should too.”
Agreed. Families need to pay their bills, including debt, a result of spending decisions they made. Not paying a mortgage or car loan has severe consequences: foreclosure, repossession, higher interest rates.
The same applies to the federal government. Congress has passed legislation to spend money and reduce taxes that require our government--us--to incur debt to pay for those decisions. Like families, we can decide to reduce expenditures and increase income (taxes) to live within our budget. But refusing to pay our debt for things we have already consumed, as Ben Cline advocates, will bring economic disaster--the same kind that plague families that default.
Congressman Cline has not said what spending cuts he wants to make. (Medicare and Social Security?) He is asking us to take on the huge risks of default without knowing what those cuts would--and whether we want them.
It’s worth noting that our debt is the result of decisions made by Democrats AND Republicans not just Democrats as Cline claims. The Republican tax cuts almost entirely for very wealthy people and corporations increased our debt by more than a trillion dollars.
Like families we need to manage our budget. Not paying back people and institutions who have lent us money to pay for decisions we have already made should not be negotiable. It is a dishonorable approach, and it will cost us all dearly.
Robert Taggart
Luray
