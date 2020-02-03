Two hundred forty-four years ago, we Americans declared our independence from Great Britain and fought a war in which 13-year-old boys volunteered to fight against a tyrannical monarchy. And one of the first endeavors of the new nation was to create a constitution that guaranteed the separation of powers by establishing three co-equal branches of government.
Now, as a nation, we face the real possibility if not likelihood that U.S. senators from one political party will make that American Revolution and the protection against a rogue president null and void. If President Trump is acquitted of Article 2, we will no longer have a democratic republic. We will have no checks and balances on an imperial president who says he is above the law.
The founders warned us and protected us from such a scenario. The Republican Party is about to change all of that history with one misguided vote.
George F. Thompson Staunton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.