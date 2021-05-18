During the past very difficult year there have still been positives, including the support of family and friends, and for most of us access to the basic necessities of life. One we take for granted, although it is critically essential: our local water supply, not just good but great by all measurable standards.
The brochure accompanying my recent water bill reveals that compared to 11 other localities Harrisonburg water ranks No. 1 in terms of cost and is below acceptable limits for all 14 tested contaminants. While we tend to focus on cost and taste, more important is our health. Worldwide, 71% have access to safe drinking water (up from 61%) but still more than a million persons died from water transmitted diseases last year, many of them children. Even in this country 2 million people have no running water. There's no evidence, however, that COVID-19 can be transmitted via water.
Joseph Longacher, MD
Harrisonburg
