Most of us who live here in Virginia's Sixth Congressional District keep both the Republican party and the Democratic party at arm’s length. Very few of us are actually involved with the parties at all. But all of us are affected by how these folks spend our money.
Our U.S. Representative Ben Cline is chair of the Budget & Spending Task Force, which leads the development of the Republican Study Committee’s budget proposal.
We need to tell Cline what we want. It’s our money. Do we want over half of our money to be spent on weapons and war and death? The money poured into weapons and war and death is never even audited because the War Department refuses to be audited.
Don’t we need that money here, ourselves, for life? Just go to Cline’s website for contact info and tell him what we want. Tell Senators Warner and Kaine too, while you’re at it.
Kathleen Temple
Member of Peace Praxis- Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition
Rockingham County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.