From reading her comments in the 8/31/23 issue of the DN-R it seems Ms. Tyree missed the editorial by conservative columnist Marc Thiessen and the factual article about Donald Trump’s actions published in the same recent issue of the DN-R. Donald Trump is innocent until proven guilty. However, Grand Juries — citizens like you and me — don’t indict people unless the evidence shows “there is probable cause to require the accused to stand trial," per the Handbook for Virginia Grand Jurors.
The treatment of Mr. Trump by the citizens of this country and the various Grand Juries looking at his conduct do not rise anywhere near the level of persecution. Alluding to Jesus in the same editorial while professing Trump’s persecution makes it sound even more outlandish.
Tim Russell
Rockingham
