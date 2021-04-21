It’s been wonderful to have resubscribed to the DN-R and hold a real paper in my hands that is relevant and valuable to the community. Glad for the local letters, I have to say that I’m completely perplexed at the situation of overcrowding in the high school. How can such a caring community have been so short-sighted in building the current school already over capacity and sell the original school in the heart of the city?
Since the pandemic, I’ve been heartbroken that my freshman can’t be in school this year. I’m not sure most people realize what a day in our overcrowded school is like. Many have profited from the growth in the city, and we can help pay for the school for the kids who are the future caretakers of what we’re creating here. It’s way past time to fund and build a new high school.
Greta Kreider
Harrisonburg
