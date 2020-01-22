Most people say they care about saving the planet, but Page County has a litter problem. Walk along the Shenandoah River, but watch that you don’t trip over a pile of trash or step in dirty diapers. I live in a nice neighborhood, but each day as I walk, I pick up fast food, beer cans, well you get the picture. Drive into town and the roads are lined with trash.
I was driving behind a local utility truck when the driver rolled down his window and tossed out his fast-food lunch. Please, stop littering! Help clean up roads. Secure the trash in the back of your vehicle so it doesn’t blow out. Make sure your trash bags are securely closed when you leave them out for pickup. Luray and Page County are pretty from a distance, but sadly when you look too closely all you see is trash.
Karen Kebrle
Luray
Litter comes from someone who doesn't appreciate the beautiful area God provided for us. Spend a little time in any city and the Shenandoah Valley will shine like a diamond. It is usually difficult to catch someone in the act of littering but when it happens there should be a huge fine and community service, meaning on the road in orange coveralls picking up trash.
