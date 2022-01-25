Andy, you have Biden's talking points "spot on," but you have no concept of what Biden's Build Back Better will really cost. Democrats are famous for saying the rich need to pay "their fair share." I taught high school for 31 years and realized my students did not know the difference between a million, a billion, and a trillion dollars, and neither do you. So let me give you a math lesson.
Currency paper is 0.0043 of an inch thick. If you had a stack of 1,000 dollar bills 4.3 inches tall, that would be $1 million. I know, they took 1,000 dollar bills out of circulation in 1969, but let's say we still have them. How tall would a stack of 1,000 dollar bills be equal to $1 billion dollars? Just over 358 feet, or as tall as a 35-story building. How tall would a stack of 1,000 dollar bills equal $1 trillion? Almost 68 miles high.
If you took "every penny" from the top 25 richest people in the U.S. you would have about $1.6 trillion. Not just "a little bit more" or "their fair share," but every penny. $1.75 trillion is what Biden says BBB will cost, but many economists say it would be more like $5 trillion. Our nation is $29.8 trillion in debt. It is time for the federal government to stop spending money we don't have on many things we don't need. No, the majority of Americans don't agree with you and Joe.
Jim Peters
Rockingham
