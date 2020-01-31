Fifty million Chinese locked down! Fifteen countries affected! Five confirmed cases in the U.S.! These dramatic headlines announce one more pandemic caused by our abuse of animals.
Sixty-one percent of the 1,415 pathogens known to infect humans originate with animals; zoonotic diseases claim millions of lives worldwide.
Western factory farms and Asian street markets are breeding grounds for infectious diseases. Sick, crowded, highly stressed animals in close contact with raw flesh, feces, and urine provide ideal incubation media for viruses. These microbes reach humans, mutate to defeat the host’s immune system, then propagate on contact.
We can help end these deadly pandemics by replacing animal products in our diet with vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, foods that don’t carry flu viruses, or government warning labels, are touted by every major health advocacy organization, and were the recommended fare in the Garden of Eden. The internet offers ample recipes and transition hints.
Norbert Dietrich
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
