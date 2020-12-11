With the COVID vaccine/s soon to be distributed, what should be the U.S. priority? First would certainly be the over 21 million health care workers, who have suffered lack of PPE, long hours and constant contagion fear for themselves and their families.
Second should be the estimated 87 million pandemic essential workers, many of whom have been forced to work in unsafe conditions like garbage collectors, public services and animal slaughterhouses.
Third would surely be the teachers and educators, who have given our children their best in very difficult learning situations.
Fourth should be the most vulnerable among us, especially in nursing homes, in pandemic hot spots and among people of color.
Fifth could be the general public, based upon their age and contagion circumstance, especially students.
Finally, last should be those who by their wealth or public standing or sports attention would claim to be the first priority.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.