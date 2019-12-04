I have been struck by the similarities between the current Trump investigation in Congress and the McCarthy hearings of the 1950s. Both had a zealot ringmaster (Sen. Joe McCarthy, 1950, and any Democrat that can find a TV camera). Also, the backstage manipulations of the “deep state” of FBI directors and others in government.
While these are my thoughts alone, with no “smoking gun” I wonder what history’s final report will be when we are all long gone from this Earth. I am afraid that great damage may be done to the fabric of this nation for short-term gain. The phase “time will tell” seems to be far into the future. Thank you your time and may God bless this country.
Richard Weese
Rockingham
(2) comments
Sure, just like the McCarthy hearings. Except for, well, everything.
History’s final report will be that this will also be known as the McCarthy hearings, the “Charlie McCarthy” hearings of the “Seinfeld impeachment.” Because Schiff is the puppet dancing at the end of the deep state’s strings and the dummy is trying to impeach Trump over nothing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.