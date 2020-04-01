The biggest problem teenagers face today is their naivety. Most parents have sheltered them from the real world, resulting in the teens' inability to empathize with others.
To have empathy, a person has to understand what other people are going through. However, if one hasn't been exposed to the trials faced by the less fortunate, there will be no understanding. If parents exposed their children to the outside world more during their upbringing, this generation wouldn't be so insensitive to the issues of the less fortunate, and so overly sensitive to opinions that differ from their own.
Parents have failed their children, as most kids nowadays don't even understand the horrors of war, and laugh at the death of others; this is speaking from personal experience. Teenagers bear some of the responsibility too, but with better parenting and open-mindedness, we can have a more empathetic society.
Abdullah Ali
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.