Hello, I’m Matt Cross, and I am your District 3 representative on the Rockingham County School Board. First, I’d like to say thank you for electing me back in November with an overwhelming victory! I focused my campaign on “Your Kids, Your Schools”, and this resonated with you, the voter.
At the May 9 School Board meeting I uncovered troubling information that should concern every parent who has a child in Rockingham County Public Schools. I asked Superintendent Oskar Scheikl if a student wants to change their birth name from Sally to Billy, does the school call home and speak with the parent. Scheikl made light of my question and compared changing a student's name from Billy to Sally to a child being called Dan to Danny. After arguing with Scheikl that he could not compare Dan and Danny to Sally and Billy, I asked Scheikl if parents had a say in allowing their child to use another name while being at school. Scheikl responded, “I’m telling you if a student comes to a teacher and says, I want to be called, unless it’s a obscene term that violates the speech code, we don’t notify the parents if a student wants to be called by a certain name.”
I was honestly shocked the superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools would say that parents are not notified when their child wants to change his/her name to another gender name. This is unbelievable and troubling.
Mathew Cross
Harrisonburg
