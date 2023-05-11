Of the over 2,000 who are parole eligible in Virginia's prisons, the Parole Board released only one person in April, and a total of only 14 since January. This means either the Department of Corrections, with its annual budget of $1.5 billion, is utterly failing to "correct" individuals, or the Parole Board is failing its responsibility to release those who have demonstrated a changed life.
At Buckingham Correctional Center, no one has been released for two years, and of the 95 cases reviewed at Augusta Correctional Center this year, not one was paroled. One officer recently wrote, "We are gravely hurt that the Parole Board is not accepting our recommendations. You men deserve better than this, and many of you have aged in prison and deserve to be released."
Another noted, "I work here and see you men every day. I know the ones who intend on living right once released. But if they continue to keep you in prison it destroys your chances to be successful upon release."
Also, many "old law" inmates are eligible for geriatric release due to their having aged out of crime, as well as their often requiring ever more costly medical care. Yet only four such releases are among the 14 cited. Are individuals in wheelchairs and people in need of nursing care really a threat to public safety?
As taxpayers and concerned citizens, we simply ask that the parole board fulfill its mission "to grant release to those whose release is compatible with public safety."
Harvey Yoder
Valley Justice Coalition, co-chair
