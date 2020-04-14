In the next few weeks, most of us, the citizens and families of Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, will receive a check from our federal government for COVID-19 relief of personal impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Though directed for our economic welfare, how will we use it? Many of us do not desperately need these personal resources, but there are others among us who do.
None of these COVID-19 relief resources will go to our neighbor immigrant families who are in our government's process of appealing for asylum in our country, even if they have children who are American citizens. Our immigrant neighbors are now struggling with little relief resources available.
New Bridges Immigrant Resource Center has established a "Relief Fund," which will supply relief grants to our vulnerable immigrant neighbor families. We all could consider a tax-deductible "pass forward" of our relief checks to www.newbridgesirc.org.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
