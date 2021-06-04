Rep. Bobby Scott held a Tax Day Town Hall Meeting on Tax Day, May 17, 2021. In this Zoom meeting we discussed the fact that many big corporations don’t pay taxes. And prescription drug corporations are some of the worst. They use public research to develop their new products, and gouge us with high prices on medicine we need to stay alive. Eli Lilly, one of the most profitable pharmaceutical companies, since 2018, has raised prices of insulin 1000%.
President Trump cut big corporations a break when he cut taxes for them and others from 35% to 21%. Rep. Scott said we need to lower drug prices and hold corporations accountable. Please make huge prescription drug corporations pay their share of taxes, and quit gouging consumers.
Recently, I picked up a prescription for my 95-year-old husband, who was to have dental work. At CVS on South High Street in Harrisonburg, I paid $11.99 for eight amoxicillin 500 milligram capsules. He has a mechanical aortic heart valve and has to pre-medicate with a prophylactic before cleanings, etc. I am 75 years old, have a mechanical mitral heart valve, an ICD with a defibrillator, and must pre-medicate before I have dental work. I went to the dentist in early April 2021, and if I remember correctly, I paid $1.32 for this same number of capsules and the same dosage from TEVA Pharmaceuticals.
Raise taxes on big corporations and pass H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act! Allow the government to negotiate and regulate drug prices through the Medicare and Medicaid programs. Change the law that has held this procedure moot since 2003.
Ramona Sanders
Harrisonburg
