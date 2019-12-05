It is well past time to act to fund and implement the construction of a second high school in Harrisonburg. The issue has been thoroughly researched, studied, debated, and considered -- there is no doubt of the immediate need. What we lack is for the City Council to follow the lead of Vice Mayor Romero in supporting the first plan presented by the School Board to fund the full facilities and fields.
We are only increasing costs for ourselves by delaying funding for any part of HHS2. Inaction also increases danger and disruption to our students, teachers, and administrators.
Let us not put off to tomorrow what can be accomplished today.
Adam Copeland
Harrisonburg
