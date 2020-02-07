The Republicans and Democrats used the Founding Fathers as their standard during the impeachment investigation (House) and trial (Senate). Both may only guess what was in their heads as words were written. It is important to know for most of what the Constitution covers we can thank the king and lords of England.
The Constitution writers borrowed from all the insults the British heaped upon them: invasion of privacy, civil and personal rights, free speech, media rights, all of this and more the British occupiers denied the colonist.
The arrogance of the British to think rugged American colonists hard won wilderness freedoms the colonist would easily give up. Now we find our society and government are trying to accomplish what the 1750 British could not. Take away the right to free speech, to face our accuser, a fair trial based on law not hearsay. Patrick Henry, where are you?
George Lampron
Rockingham
