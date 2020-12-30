Have you made pancakes? Too much water you get slop, not enough you get bricks. It's the same with road surfacing. Whoever was hired to pave Interstate 81 messed up the formula. So when we get a cold snap, craters form all over the road, one particularly evil hole in the southbound left lane at Exit 243 currently.
There are even new ones that just formed in the spots they repaved recently! How did this happen? Why is someone patching and Band-Aiding the hazardous situation, which is not effective? What needs to happen is a complete repaving. Who is responsible for this fiasco? Who is going to fix it? Inquiring minds want to know.
Steven Benasher
Weyers Cave
